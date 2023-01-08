Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,909,000 after purchasing an additional 58,645 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 108,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.9 %

MS opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.40. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

