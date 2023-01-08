Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 60 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Markel were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Markel by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after buying an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Markel by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Markel by 2,270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 1,757.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,383.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,284.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,236.74. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.