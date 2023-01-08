Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.76. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

