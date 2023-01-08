Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VTV stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.45.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

