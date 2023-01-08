Beldex Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.79 or 0.07446168 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00031931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00068644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

