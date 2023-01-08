Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €194.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($206.38) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($195.74) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($171.28) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €149.50 ($159.04) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

FRA:HNR1 opened at €189.95 ($202.07) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($100.80) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($123.80). The business has a fifty day moving average of €179.70 and a 200-day moving average of €158.95.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

