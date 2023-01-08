Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.08.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $74.14.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 30.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

