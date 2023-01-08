Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires 11,161 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 15.0% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.