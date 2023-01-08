Better Money Decisions LLC Buys 18,505 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

