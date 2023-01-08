BetterWealth LLC Has $9.44 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

BetterWealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.9% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,147,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,895,000 after buying an additional 642,671 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,302,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after buying an additional 201,448 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,545,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 121.9% during the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 290,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $11,990,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $23.56 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.