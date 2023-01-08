BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.30.

BigCommerce Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.68 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. On average, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $520,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 150.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 763,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,465,000 after purchasing an additional 275,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

