Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics Trading Down 0.7 %

BNGO opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 451.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 46.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 146.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 49.3% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.