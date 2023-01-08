Bitcoin Latinum Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $76.81 Million (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $0.05 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

