Bitcoin SV Achieves Market Capitalization of $829.30 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $829.30 million and approximately $21.22 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.04 or 0.00254079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,940.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00601852 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00041583 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000603 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars.
