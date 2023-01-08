Bitcoin SV Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $831.81 million and $21.99 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $43.17 or 0.00254495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,964.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00603270 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00042365 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000613 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
