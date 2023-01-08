BitShares Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. BitShares has a market cap of $26.50 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004650 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002379 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007497 BTC.

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,777,515 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

