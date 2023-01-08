BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BJ. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an inline rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,643 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 731,299 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

