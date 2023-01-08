BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT Lowered to GBX 160 at Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.65) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 265 ($3.19) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

