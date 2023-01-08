Blockearth Price Tops $0.14 (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Blockearth has traded up 95.5% against the dollar. One Blockearth token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockearth has a market cap of $36.50 million and approximately $34.36 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockearth Profile

Blockearth was first traded on October 7th, 2021. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.14108266 USD and is down -11.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $41.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

