BlueArk (BRK) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $33.48 million and $362,898.16 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BlueArk has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,938.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.95 or 0.00601871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00253457 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00041515 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060019 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00103106 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $367,582.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.