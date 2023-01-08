Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $190,990,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $2,179.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,979.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,893.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.