BORA Market Capitalization Reaches $102.77 Million (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One BORA token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BORA has a market capitalization of $102.77 million and $1.21 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BORA has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

BORA Token Profile

BORA was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,500,000 tokens. The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BORA

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA supports blockchain-related technologies such as token connection and smart contracts for developers to develop blockchain technology applied content (BApps) easily. Such produced contents are provided to the users through the BORA ECOSYSTEM platform. Currently, BORA works with developers in various services and industries, starting with the IT entertainment field, including games, music, video, and other industries, such as ICT industry that utilizes Big Data of education, healthcare and location information and FinTech grafted area for real estate rental and investment.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

