Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 45.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

