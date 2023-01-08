Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.10.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $398.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,544,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 316,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after buying an additional 45,059 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after buying an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,367,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 156,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.