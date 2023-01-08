Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,285,000 after purchasing an additional 372,053 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,765,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 967,924 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $88.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $107.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

