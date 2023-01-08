Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 240,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,214 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 11,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.29. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

