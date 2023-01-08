Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,156 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

