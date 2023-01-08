Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $319,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,241,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,021 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 771,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,167,000 after purchasing an additional 583,608 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

