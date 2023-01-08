Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $86.80.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

