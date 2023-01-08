Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.3% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $194.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $239.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.