Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47.

