Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 601 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,104 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 372,591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $83.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,628 shares of company stock worth $30,200,017 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.