Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11.

