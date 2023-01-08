Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.45 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

