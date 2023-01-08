Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 6,260 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $144.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.48. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $154.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.