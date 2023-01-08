Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $248.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

