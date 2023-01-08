Bridgeworth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,892 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Shares of WBD opened at $11.32 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

