Bridgeworth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $139.50 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

