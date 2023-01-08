Bridgeworth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BSV stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

