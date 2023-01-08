Bridgeworth LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,268 in the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

