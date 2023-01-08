Bridgeworth LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $194.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $239.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average of $195.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

