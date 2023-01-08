Bridgeworth LLC Sells 2,008 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after buying an additional 3,375,053 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after buying an additional 1,108,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.