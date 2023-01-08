Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after purchasing an additional 376,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 540,045.2% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 334,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,394,000 after buying an additional 334,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Stock Up 6.0 %

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $588.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The firm has a market cap of $245.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.