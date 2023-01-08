Brokerages Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) PT at $9.78

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Azul stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Azul has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $835.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azul will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust boosted its holdings in Azul by 11.0% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Azul by 69.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 184,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 75,403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Azul during the third quarter worth about $1,125,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 11.0% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 26.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after buying an additional 814,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

