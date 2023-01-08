Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) PT at $26.89

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on XPeng to $8.92 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

XPeng stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

