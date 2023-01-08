Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price at $26.89

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.88.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
XPeng Trading Down 15.0 %
XPeng stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.86.
Institutional Trading of XPeng
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.