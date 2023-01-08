Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance
RA opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
