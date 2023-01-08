Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

RA opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.