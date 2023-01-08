Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFW. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.80.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$6.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.87. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$7.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$438.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$340,669.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,942.30. In related news, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$340,669.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,942.30. Also, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 8,500 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$50,515.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,319,165.50. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,400 shares of company stock worth $82,228 and sold 867,263 shares worth $6,292,425.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

