Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$66.16 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.16.

Several analysts have recently commented on CM shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “neutral” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$56.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.57. The firm has a market cap of C$51.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.47. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$53.58 and a 52 week high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

