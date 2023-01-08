Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

NYSE:COF opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.33. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

